Herdsmen attack Benue community, kill father, son - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Herdsmen attack Benue community, kill father, son
Herdsmen attack Benue community, kill father, son – The Punch

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Herdsmen attack Benue community, kill father, son
Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, attacked the Okoklo community in the Agatu LGA of Benue State, killing Mr. Andrew Ataboh and his son, Benjamin, while they were working on their farm at Inahem. It was further gathered that the father and son were abducted
