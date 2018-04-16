Herdsmen attack motorists in Delta, injure 5 — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen attack motorists in Delta, injure 5

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—RAMPAGING herdsmen, armed with AK-47 guns and cutlasses, weekend, reportedly blocked the Umuachi-Afor axis of the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, inflicting bullet wounds on five travellers.

The herdsmen, who emerged from a nearby bush, stormed the road at about 6.30p.m., shooting at random for over 30 minutes.

Panic-stricken motorists travelling from Asaba were forced to speed off for refuge at Umuachi-Ogo community, while those travelling from the opposite direction drove to Kwale and other neighbouring communities.

A source in the area disclosed that those wounded were travelling along the road when they were hit by bullets, adding that the driver of the vehicle was also attacked with cutlasses on his right hand.

The source said: “People were running in different directions before the Police and soldiers came to the scene. The herdsmen exchanged gunfire with the Police and soldiers before they escaped into the bush.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident, said: “There was a robbery attack on the highway by herdsmen.

“They attacked travellers and two of the victims are still being treated in the hospital.

“Already, there are concerted efforts by all the Police divisions in that axis towards making sure that the hoodlums do not go scot-free.”

