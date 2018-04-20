Herdsmen Attacks: Armed Forces Are Not Protecting The People – Taraba Gov — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Attacks: Armed Forces Are Not Protecting The People – Taraba Gov
The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has accused the armed forces of failing in its duty to protect the people against attacks. Ishaku said this on Thursday while addressing reporters at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after the opening ceremony of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The governor […]
The post Herdsmen Attacks: Armed Forces Are Not Protecting The People – Taraba Gov appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!