Herdsmen: Be prepared, Benue on fire – Ortom tells citizens — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen: Be prepared, Benue on fire – Ortom tells citizens

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that the state is currently on fire. Ortom said he had to cut short his vacation because of the senseless killing of his people by herdsmen. Speaking shortly after arriving the country from his holiday abroad, the emotion-laden governor asserted that the climax of the whole attacks was […]

