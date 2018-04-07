Herdsmen Cut Off Farmer’s Hand In Cross River — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Cut Off Farmer’s Hand In Cross River

A farmer in Cross River State, Mathias Odey, has narrated how Fulani herdsmen cut off his left hand in a clash on November 5, 2017. The 54-year-old father of seven said the incident occurred in Ugaga community of Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State. Odey said he was on his farm harvesting his […]

The post Herdsmen Cut Off Farmer’s Hand In Cross River appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

