Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday reacted to the killings of two Reverend Fathers, 19 others in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen. DAILY POST reports that Rev Fathers, Gor Joseph and Felix were on Tuesday killed after suspected herdsmen attacked the village. Reacting through his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode […]

Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

