 Herdsmen/Farmers Clash: Group Faults NASS’ Summon Of PMB — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Herdsmen/Farmers Clash: Group Faults NASS’ Summon Of PMB

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A middle belt advocacy group, under the aegis of the Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), has faulted the decision of the National Assembly to summon President Mohammadu Buhari over current security challenges, especially the herdsmen and farmers clashes. The group said the instigators of the summon only want to use the situation to score political […]

The post Herdsmen/Farmers Clash: Group Faults NASS’ Summon Of PMB appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.