Herdsmen/farmers clashes may worsen without ranches – Food Council — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen/farmers clashes may worsen without ranches – Food Council

The National Food Security Council warned on Monday that the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen could get worse next year if efforts are not intensified to create cattle ranches or provide better security against rustling in the country.

The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and inaugurated on March 26, gave the warning in Abuja.

At a meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa and chaired by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the Council also charged the President to quickly approve the establishment and training of agro-rangers as special unit to assist security agencies check the fatal clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Others at the meeting were Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Six ministers – Audu Ogbe (Agriculture), Kemi Adeosun (Finance), Okechukwu Enelamah (Trade and Investment), Abdulrahman Dambazzau (Interior), Ibrahim Jibril (Environment), Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources) and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also attended the meeting.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Ogbeh, said: “We have to move the cattle to the good old grazing reserves and we just have to create environment for them; clusters of ranches where they have water, grass and security against rustlers.

“For nearly 40 years we didn’t do much about cattle, we also forgot that cattle contribute six percent to GDP. The cheapest way of rearing cattle is by roaming around with them as you see now. If you go into a ranch it is not cheap and government cannot subsidize cattle rearing like they do in Europe, where they subsidize every cow with €6 which is about N2,400. We cannot afford that.

“So, the thing is to create those ranches and the herdsmen are prepared to pay tax to support the programme. If we don’t do it, next year will be worse than this year I assure you.”

