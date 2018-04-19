Herdsmen invasion: Kogi sets up judicial commission of enquiry — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen invasion: Kogi sets up judicial commission of enquiry

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has set up a judicial commission of enquiry with a mandate to ensure that lasting peace returns to the troubled areas of Ogane-Nigwu, Ojuwo-Ajimadi and Agbenema-Ife.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen had last month attacked remote villages in Ogani-Nigwu axis in Kogi East Senatorial District where no fewer than 50 villagers were allegedly killed.

The 14-man committee is to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crisis in the affected communities, identify individuals or group of persons who are directly responsible for the mayhem, assess the damages done to lives and property in the crisis and proffer recommendations that would restore peace and avoid future reoccurrence of the crisis.

While inaugurating the committee in Lokoja, on Tuesday, Governor Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Elder Simeon Achuba, said his administration is committed to ensuring peace in the state and would leave no stone unturned to achieve the feat.

The governor said due to the importance attached to the assignment, members of the committee were carefully selected based on merit and track records, urging them not to betray the trust bestowed on them.

He urged them to be committed to the assignment and come out with workable solutions that would bring lasting peace to the areas.

The governor assured that the recommendations of the committee would not be swept under the carpet, even as he said that there will be adequate security presence in the crisis areas to enable the committee do its work effectively.

Chairman of the committee, Justice Josiah Mejabi, thanked Governor Bello for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity, saying “we are going to carry out the assignment with the fear of God”.

He assured that the committee would not disappoint the state, adding that it will come out with acceptable recommendations that would bring lasting peace to the affected communities.

