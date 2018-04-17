Herdsmen kill 32 in Nasarawa 4 cops in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill 32 in Nasarawa 4 cops in Benue
Gunmen suspected
to be Fulani herdsmen
murdered over 32 Tivs at
different locations across the
southern senatorial district
of Nasarawa State, at the
weekend.
They carried out the
coordinated attacks on Tiv
villages in Awe, Keana, Obi
and Doma Local Government
Areas, leaving 19 others with
severe gun and matchet
injuries.
As at the time of filling this
report, over 10,000 Tivs were
trapped along Agwatashi-
Jangwa road in Obi Local
Government Area after the
marauding herdsmen sacked
over 200 villages including
Uvirkaa, the home town of
a serving Commissioner in
Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s
cabinet, Barr. Gabriel Akaaka.
Our correspondent, who
went round some of the
affected areas, report that
about 15,000 fleeing Tivs
were stranded on the streets
of Lafia apart from the over
100,000 who are taking
refuge in different Internally
Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps at Agwatashi, Aloshi,
Awe, Adudu, Obi, Keana, Doma,
Agyaragu among other locations.
A visit to Dalhatu Araf Specialist
Hospital, DASH, Lafia, where
eight victims are currently
receiving treatment as a result of
the injuries sustained from the
attacks, also revealed that five
dead bodies were deposited at
the mortuary out of which three
were later released by the police
for burial.
Confirming the development to
newsmen in Lafia, the President,
Tiv Youth Organization,
Nasarawa State chapter, Comrade
Peter Ahemba, said the entire Tiv
villages in the southern part of the
state had been sacked, noting that
most of the affected villages are
being occupied by the invaders.
“As I speak to you, seven
bodies of our people killed this
morning by Fulani terrorists in
Wurji village in Keana have just
been recovered and brought into
the town by the police. Also, last
night, five of our people were
killed in coordinated attacks
with seven others still missing at
Kertyo and Apurugh villages in
Obi Local Government.
“Three days ago, we recorded
eight deaths from similar attacks
in Kadarko area, four from Aloshi
axis, one person from Agberagba,
all in Keana. Six persons were
shot at in Imon village and were
rushed to Obi General Hospial
where one of them later died. This
is just few out of the deaths that
we recorded within the last three
days as a result of these senseless
attacks,” he noted.
The Tiv youth leader, who
alleged that the gun wielding
herdsmen were conveyed in
trucks and brought into the
state to carry out their inhuman
act, averred that it is now clear
that the incessant attacks on Tiv
people are no longer protests
against any enacted law, but a
calculated attempt to exterminate
the Tiv community.
He, therefore, restated his
appeal to the Nasarawa State
Government to urgently stop
the carnage, while calling on
the international community to
intervene in order to save the
state and country from the current
bloodbath.
Similarly, no fewer than four
mobile police officers deployed
to Logo Local Government Area
of Benue State were killed by
suspected Fulani herdsmen in an
attack which started at 6pm last
Sunday and lasted till the wee
hours of yesterday.
Chairman of Logo Local
Government Council, Richard
Nyajo, who confirmed this in a
telephone chat with newsmen,
said apart from those killed,
several others were injured, while
some are still missing.
The council chairman said the
death toll may rise, even as he
disclosed that the deceased cops
were killed in an ambush while
on patrol.
“It has not been completely
confirmed the number of police
officers that were killed but many
were reported dead. This is what
those who managed to escape told
me,” Nyajo said.
The Benue State Police Command
confirmed the incident, maintaining
that its personnel came under
attack by insurgents at Anyibe,
Tombo Council Ward in Logo LGA
between 6pm on Sunday, April 15
and yesterday morning.
A statement signed by its
spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu,
indicated that the police suffered
four casualties.
According to him, additional
reinforcement (including the air
asset of the police) deployed by
the inspector-general of police is in
pursuit of the murderous gang.
“They shall definitely be
apprehended with their weapons
of destruction and made to face the
full wrath of the law,” the statement
read.
