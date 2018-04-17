 Herdsmen Kill 4 Policemen In Benue — Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Kill 4 Policemen In Benue

Four policemen have been confirmed killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Benue state. According to a Monday statement by the Benue State Police Command, the policemen were killed in an attack in Anyibe, Logo LGA of the state. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Moses Yamu, signed the statement, adding that […]

