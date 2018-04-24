Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue
Suspected herdsmen on Sunday reportedly killed one of the military officers on peace keeping mission in the Logo LGA of Benue State. It was gathered that the assailants ambushed the operative and shot him dead on Anyiin-Gbeji Road, while he was on a commercial motorcycle travelling from Uwev, in the Logo area, to Anyiin. A […]
