Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday reportedly killed one of the military officers on peace keeping mission in the Logo LGA of Benue State. It was gathered that the assailants ambushed the operative and shot him dead on Anyiin-Gbeji Road, while he was on a commercial motorcycle travelling from Uwev, in the Logo area, to Anyiin. A […]

Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

