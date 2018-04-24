Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue
Army personnel (name
withheld) posted to Logo Local
Government Area of Benue State
on special duty was ambushed
and shot dead by suspected
herdsmen along Anyiin-Gbeji
road while on a commercial
motorbike on Sunday evening.
Nigerian Pilot gathered from
a local in the area that the army
personnel was traveling on a
commercial motorcycle from
Uwev where a platoon is based
to Anyiin when he was gunned
down.
“We learnt from his colleagues
that he had earlier received a
call from his wife that the family
was in need of money. So he took
permission to head to Anyiin to
do a bank transaction.
“He boarded a commercial
motorcycle around 5pm and on
the way they ran into armed
herdsmen who were grazing
freely on the axis near Jootar.
“They tried to run from the
place, but the armed herdsmen
opened fire and shot him from
the back after which they fled
with their cattle far into the bush.
“The rider whose motorbike
was also taken away by the
attackers managed to escape
into the bush unhurt from where
he raised alarm.
“On getting wind of the
development, soldiers moved
to the scene but they could not
catch up with the attackers. The
victim was immediately rushed
to the hospital at Ayiin where he
later died because he had lost a
lot of blood.
“However, before his death, he
told his colleagues to the hearing
of everyone present what
happened and efforts by the
medical personnel on ground to
save his life proved abortive.”
The source also disclosed that
the vast and expansive Anyiin-
Gbeji road has become a hideout
for hit and run armed herdsmen
who sometimes mount road
blocks on the axis to attack
unsuspecting travellers and
motorists.
“I hope they go after these
herders they way they did in
Naka town where they razed
close to 300 houses when an
army personnel was mistakenly
killed in the area,” he added.
Meanwhile, suspected
herdsmen, who specialize in
cattle rustling, at the weekend,
attacked Doo Farms Limited, at
the outskirt of Makurdi town,
beside the Makurdi Medium
Prison, and stole 35 cows.
An eyewitness told Nigerian
Pilot that the armed herdsmen
stormed the ranch at 2am and
started shooting sporadically,
forcing the security man on
guard to flee for his life.
“The guard shouted for help,
but nobody including personnel
at the prison had the courage
to go close. They ransacked the
farm house, took away all the
foodstuff and the 35 cows at the
ranch. Moments later we saw the
police moving into the farm,” he
added.
When contacted, the Assistant
Director, Army Public Relations,
707 Special Forces Brigade,
Makurdi, Major Olabisi Ayeni,
said he is yet to be briefed on
the incident and promised to
get back to our correspondent as
soon as he is briefed.
