Herdsmen kill two farmers, injures three — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill two farmers, injures three

Two persons have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani militia in Agasha town, Guma Local Government area in Benue state

The herdsmen also shot and wounded three persons who are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and rustled hundred cows.

Police spokesperson DSP Moses Yamu said he was yet to get the information from the Guma Divisional Police Office.

Presidential of Tiv Barenda Association (TBA) Chief Aondona Adzuu, told The Nation that the Fulani herdsmen stormed the house of the victim called Asema at about 2am when everyone fast asleep .

“They surrounded his house located on Tilley Gyado Farm road in Agasha town and shot him dead before rustling his 100 cows,” said Chief Adzuu.

While escaping, they shot and wounded three other persons who are receiving treatment at a hospital .

Adzuu, who is a community leader in Agasha said that the second person died as a result of the gunshot he sustained from the attackers .

This is the second time Agasha town is coming under Fulani attacks. First was in 2014 where seven Tiv farmers were slaughtered.

