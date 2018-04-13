Herdsmen Killings: Blaming Gaddafi an Embarrassment to Nigeria – Fayose — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Killings: Blaming Gaddafi an Embarrassment to Nigeria – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be made to read speeches, saying his speaking extempore was “becoming an embarrassment to Nigerians.”

Governor Fayose said in a statement, on Thursday that President Buhari’s claim that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, should be blamed for the ongoing herdsmen killings across the North Central of Nigeria was indeed a national embarrassment to Nigeria.

Fayose in the statement by his special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “It is embarrassingly shameful that the President has taken his blame game to the international level by blaming the dead for his cluelessness.”

Fayose said: “Very soon, President Buhari will blame those who elected him for his failure.”

While meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London Wednesday, President Buhari had said that the arms Gaddafi, who was killed seven years ago provided to his supporters had filtered into Nigeria where they are now being used to fuel killings across the North-Central.

Governor Fayose, who described the President’s statement as embarrassing, asked how many Libyans were killed by herdsmen in the last three years.

Governor Fayose said President Buhari should rather face the reality of his government’s failure to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians as well as its seeming culpability in the herdsmen killings instead of going to foreign lands to advertise his cluelessness by blaming the dead.

_________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Herdsmen Killings: Blaming Gaddafi an Embarrassment to Nigeria – Fayose appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

