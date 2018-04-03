Herdsmen killings: Buhari issues order on affected communities — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Buhari issues order on affected communities

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to commence an assessment of the extent of damage in communities affected by violence caused by herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in some parts of the country. This was disclosed on Tuesday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, during the inaugural meeting of the recently composed Governing […]

