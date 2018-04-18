 Herdsmen killings: Buhari’s govt shameful, there’s ethnic cleansing – Senator Gemade — Nigeria Today
Herdsmen killings: Buhari’s govt shameful, there’s ethnic cleansing – Senator Gemade

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Senator Barnabas Gemade has backed the call by a former Minister of Defence, TY Danjuma for Nigerians to defend themselves. Danjuma had called on Nigerians, especially people of Taraba state, to defend themselves against rampaging Fulani herdsmen. He added that there was an ongoing cleansing of his ethnic group, Tiv. Speaking on the floor of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

