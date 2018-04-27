Herdsmen Killings: Buhari’s Helpless, Presiding Over Killer Govt – Fayose — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Killings: Buhari’s Helpless, Presiding Over Killer Govt – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has faulted the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to halt herdsmen attacks that have continued to claim lives across the country. The fierce critic of the president made this known while reacting to the recent killing of 17 worshippers in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ayar Town in […]

The post Herdsmen Killings: Buhari’s Helpless, Presiding Over Killer Govt – Fayose appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

