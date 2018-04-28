Herdsmen Killings: CAN Mobilises Churches for Nationwide Protests Sunday — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Killings: CAN Mobilises Churches for Nationwide Protests Sunday

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has embarked on a massive mobilisation of churches across the federation for peaceful protests on Sunday against incessant killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the country.

It was learnt that the association had sought the support of prominent clerics as well as the endorsement of influential Christians to make the exercise a success.

The Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, disclosed Friday that all was set for the protests against the killings of Christians as well as other Nigerians across the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, had in a statement on Wednesday, urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises on April 29.

He made the call against the backdrop of the Tuesday killing of two priests and 17 worshippers at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State. Hundreds of persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country this year alone, especially in Benue and Taraba states.

He said, “CAN urges Christians in Nigeria to hold peaceful protests on the set-aside date, in the premises of their churches, asking the Federal Government and the security agencies to stop the unending killings and bloodshed in the country.

“Christians are to carry placards with inscriptions meant to address issues about sustained killings, attacks and destruction of their property in Nigeria. The inscriptions on placards could read, ‘Enough of bloodshed in Nigeria,’ ‘Enough of unlawful killings in the country’, ‘FG, release Leah Sharibu from bondage,’ ‘FG, stop herdsmen killings,’ and ‘CAN rejects FG’s poor handling of insecurity.’”

The statement blamed the continued killings on the failure of the government to mount an effective campaign against the killings by suspected herdsmen, noting that there was no visible plan to pacify the aggrieved persons.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, the CAN spokesman stated that all chapters of CAN had been informed of the planned protests, noting that these chapters would send the message to all the churches in their domain.

