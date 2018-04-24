 Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle
The Nation Newspaper
The claim that killings attributed to Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country are perpetrated by foreigners is not entirely new. Some government functionaries including a former Inspector-General of Police IGP, Solomon Arase had fingered foreign
Militants urge Army to stop militia from wiping out NigeriansVanguard
The danger of not knowing [2] – Godwin EtakibuebuTheNewsGuru
'Lie, lie,' as cornerstone of govt policy and programmeGuardian (blog)
AllAfrica.com
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.