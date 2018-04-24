 Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group
Vanguard
By Chris Ochayi. May head to ICC, ECOWAS Court ABUJA—WORRIED by the high rate at which ethnic nationalities are being cleansed by suspected herdsmen in the Middle Belt region, a socio-economic group, the Middle Belt Forum, MDF, said it is considering

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.