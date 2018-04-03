Herdsmen killings: TY Danjuma’s remarks a bitter pill not easy to swallow – Rev. Para-Mallam — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: TY Danjuma’s remarks a bitter pill not easy to swallow – Rev. Para-Mallam
More reactions have continued to trail the call by General Theophilus Y. Danjuma (retd.) for Nigerians should rise up and defend themselves from killer herdsmen ravaging communities across the country. This was as a prominent Christian leader, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, said the former Defence minister spoke the truth, stressing that, “Danjuma represents forceful truth and […]
Herdsmen killings: TY Danjuma’s remarks a bitter pill not easy to swallow – Rev. Para-Mallam
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!