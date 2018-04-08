 Herdsmen killings: We are winning – Gov Ortom speaks on Miyetti Allah’s stand — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: We are winning – Gov Ortom speaks on Miyetti Allah’s stand

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, for accepting to adopt cattle ranching as a solution to the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state. Speaking with Vanguard, the governor said his administration was winning the war because the herdsmen had opted to adopt cattle ranching. According to […]

Herdsmen killings: We are winning – Gov Ortom speaks on Miyetti Allah’s stand

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.