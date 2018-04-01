Herdsmen: Plateau guber aspirant backs TY Danjuma, urges FG to set up commission of inquiry — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen: Plateau guber aspirant backs TY Danjuma, urges FG to set up commission of inquiry
A former member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the opposition PDP in Plateau state, Hon. George Daika, has thrown his weight behind recent comment made by TY Danjuma and has called on the federal government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to look into the […]
