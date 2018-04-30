Here are a few ways the Sprint and T-Mobile merger could affect you — Nigeria Today

Here are a few ways the Sprint and T-Mobile merger could affect you

T-Mobile and Sprint officially announced both companies have reached an agreement to merge. Ranging from an improvement in overall 5G wireless technology to pricing, here are a few ways the Sprint and T-Mobile merger could affect you.

The post Here are a few ways the Sprint and T-Mobile merger could affect you appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

