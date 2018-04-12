Here’s All You Need To Know About Google Go — Nigeria Today

Here’s All You Need To Know About Google Go

Google Go is a new app, tailor-made for the millions of people in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It’s a lighter, faster way to search: easy-to-use and works fast even on low-RAM devices and unstable network connections. Everything you need is just a tap away, making discovering, sharing and finding content easy and more reliable.

Starting April 12, 2018, Google Go will be available on the Google Play store in 26 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. It will come pre-installed with all Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones.

All-in-one

With Google Go, everything you need is just a tap away. Easily search for information or see what’s trending in your country. Find an inspirational quote for a loved one with image and GIF search, discover places nearby, and browse videos. Access all your favorite apps and websites and discover the top destinations in your country.

Saves Data

Google Go is small in size – less than 5 MB – which makes it quick to download without using much data and saves you space on your phone. It uses the latest version of Google’s advanced compression algorithm, using up to ~40% less data for displaying search results. When there’s no internet access, Google Go retries failed search requests in the background and lets you know as soon as the results are ready. Web pages load quickly, even in data saving mode or on 2G connections.

Fast

Google Go provides a lighter, faster way to search. It loads results instantly as users type and smart word suggestions help you search faster with minimal typing. The home page icons make it faster and easier for you to discover new content and find what you’re looking for with a single tap. Voice search has been improved to work better on slow connections. Add the search bar widget to your home screen for fast and easy access to what’s trending.

Inspired by people in Sub-Saharan Africa

Google Go is built from the ground up with the feedback from user research. Crucial parts of the design, functionality and features of Google Go are inspired by what we learned talking to people in Africa for over a year.

Google Go is available on the Google Play Store, or visit g.co/googlego on your Android phone.

