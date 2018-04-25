Here’s everything we know about ‘It: Chapter 2’ so far — Nigeria Today

Here’s everything we know about ‘It: Chapter 2’ so far

A second film based on Stephen King’s novel It hits theaters in September 2019. Here’s everything we know about It: Chapter 2, which is set 27 years after the events of 2017’s box-office blockbuster, It.

The post Here’s everything we know about ‘It: Chapter 2’ so far appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

