Here's Facebook's once-secret list of content that can get you banned - CNBC — Nigeria Today

Here’s Facebook’s once-secret list of content that can get you banned – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
Here's Facebook's once-secret list of content that can get you banned
CNBC
Facebook released its "Community Standards" on Tuesday, a list of official rules that outlines the types of posts that can get you banned from using Facebook. It also outlines the types of users it doesn't allow to post. I dug through Facebook's …
Facebook releases long-secret rules on how it polices the service
Facebook finally explains why it bans some content, in 27 pages
For the first time, Facebook spells out what content it bans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!