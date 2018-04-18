Here's What An Ad-Free Facebook Could Cost - BuzzFeed News — Nigeria Today

Here’s What An Ad-Free Facebook Could Cost – BuzzFeed News
|
BuzzFeed News
|
Here's What An Ad-Free Facebook Could Cost
BuzzFeed News
Amid an unprecedented data-privacy crisis, Facebook is considering offering something it's long avoided: a paid, ad-free option. For Facebook, the paid option would add an intriguing new wrinkle, giving users a chance to opt out of advertising that's …
