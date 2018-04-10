 Here’s Why People think Kate Middleton will welcome Baby No. 3 soon… — Nigeria Today
Here’s Why People think Kate Middleton will welcome Baby No. 3 soon…

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting the arrival of their third child and we think it’s happening pretty soon! Asides the fact that a couple months ago Kensington palace tweeted the baby was due in April 2018, parking restrictions have been placed outside of St Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London. In 2013 and 2015, […]

