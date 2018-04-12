 Heritage Bank, GAC Motors Partner On Affordable Vehicle Finance Scheme - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank, GAC Motors Partner On Affordable Vehicle Finance Scheme – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Heritage Bank, GAC Motors Partner On Affordable Vehicle Finance Scheme
Independent Newspapers Limited
Heritage Bank Plc yesterday entered into a strategic partnership with the Choice International Group (CIG) Motors Limited to introduce a new vehicle finance scheme aimed at assisting interested and pre-qualified customers to buy brand new GAC Vehicles

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.