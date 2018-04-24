Heritage Bank partners CeLD Innovations on Cashtoken - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Heritage Bank partners CeLD Innovations on Cashtoken – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Heritage Bank partners CeLD Innovations on Cashtoken
The Nation Newspaper
Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with CeLD Innovations to launch CashToken, a consumer electronic reward system into the Nigerian economy. The product was launched at the Hyper Consumer Centricity conference held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria …
