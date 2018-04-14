Heynckes: Kovac Is Right For Bayern — Nigeria Today

Heynckes: Kovac Is Right For Bayern

Bayern Munich caretaker manager, Jupp Heynckes has backed Niko Kovac as the right man for Bayern Munich.

The Eintracht handler has been confirmed as the next Bayern Munich manager, and will take over July 1, after signing a three-year deal.

Heynckes believes, Kovac, who lined up for Bayern as a defender is right for the role.

“I have already said that Niko Kovac works with a lot of different types of players and nationalities at Frankfurt,” he told a news conference.

“He does it excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich.

“He has made a very good and positive impression on me. Above all, he is very diligent. That is not always the case.

“He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice.”

The post Heynckes: Kovac Is Right For Bayern appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

