Hillary Clinton Updates Twitter Bio following Conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie — Nigeria Today

Hillary Clinton Updates Twitter Bio following Conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Last week, social media was awash with comments from different people with diverse perspectives following Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s conversation with former U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Adichie had questioned why Clinton had “Wife” as the first thing on her Twitter bio.

“In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’” Adichie had said, adding that her husband, Bill Clinton does not have “Husband” leading as his Twitter bio.

And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband.’

She asked to know if it was Clinton’s choice to identify first in relation to her husband, and why she chooses to, if she did.

Although Clinton did have a pretty good reason why she has “wife” leading her bio, she said she would change it. She said:

When you put it like that, I’m going to change it

Explaining why she has it up on her bio, Clinton talked about the importance of personal relationships, and the fact that women should be able to celebrate both their relationships and their achievements.

Hillary Clinton has now updated her Twitter bio. Check on it!

Former bio:

Current bio:

