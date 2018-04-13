Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood – The Tide
|
Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood
The Tide
Hollywood actor, John Boyega of Nigerian descent has expressed willingness to invest in Nollywood to further boost the movie sector. The 27 years old actor during a chat with newsmen, said that he intends to spend sometime in Nigeria to produce a movie …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!