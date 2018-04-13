Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood – The Tide

Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood

The Tide

Hollywood actor, John Boyega of Nigerian descent has expressed willingness to invest in Nollywood to further boost the movie sector. The 27 years old actor during a chat with newsmen, said that he intends to spend sometime in Nigeria to produce a movie …



