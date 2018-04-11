 Home-made alcohol kill 82 in Indonesia — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Lead, News | 0 comments

Home-made alcohol kill 82 in Indonesia

Agency report

Police on Wednesday said 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol.

National police spokesman Setyo Wisasto said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks,

He said 80 others have been hospitalised.

Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 people died there.

Dozens of people die each year from methanol poisoning in Indonesia, where alcoholic drinks are expensive.

Experts say local home brewers do not have the technology to ensure that the methanol, which is highly toxic
when ingested, has been separated correctly to render the drink safe to consume.

(NAN)

