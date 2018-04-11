Home-Made Alcohol Kill 82 In Indonesia — Nigeria Today

Home-Made Alcohol Kill 82 In Indonesia
It was reported that 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol. Setyo Wisasto a police spokesman said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks, He said 80 others have been hospitalised. Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 […]
The post Home-Made Alcohol Kill 82 In Indonesia appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!