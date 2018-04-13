 Horny bull humps random woman from behind in middle of a busy street - The Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Horny bull humps random woman from behind in middle of a busy street – The Sun

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Sun

Horny bull humps random woman from behind in middle of a busy street
The Sun
A HORNY bull with a reputation for humping random women was caught in the act. Terrifying video shows a black bull mount a shrieking woman as she sits on the back of a moped in an Indian street. The moment a horny bull mounts an unsuspecting woman on a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.