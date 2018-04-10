Horrified Onlookers Watch Cargo Ship Smash Into Famous Seaside House [Videos]

You had one job, cargo ship captain.

Now I’m sure that steering a 740-foot (226 metre) vessel isn’t a piece of cake, but even the most understanding person would be less than impressed with whoever was piloting the Maltese vessel ‘Vitaspirit’.

He probably won’t be in charge of such a ship for a while to come, and that’s good news for anyone looking to ship cargo around the world.

As you can see from the footage below, the ship sails at a steady pace toward the shore before ramming into Hekimbasi Salih Efendi, an historic red mansion on Turkey’s coast:

What happened today in Bosphorus is really scary. The ship crashes into a mansion in İstanbul pic.twitter.com/7AM51ethQp — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 7, 2018

From another angle:

Meh, just another building, you say. Via Newsweek, here’s why you’re wrong:

“It was like a horror film. Nobody understood what was going on. The ship, as tall as the building, had already ploughed before we went downstairs to the garden,” Aslı Zeynep Ertürer, a member of the family who owns the red mansion, told Doğan News Agency. She added: “It is a 200-year-old mansion. It is a building we have sustained fighting tooth and nail. The exterior parts can be repaired somehow but we have lost many valuable properties we had been trying to protect inside.”

…The Hekimbasi Salih Efendi is an iconic mansion that was constructed in the 18th century. The building was made for Salih Efendi and his relatives. Efendi was known for being the first medical school graduate of the Ottoman Empire.

I guess accidents will happen from time to time, and all you can do is guard against them as best as possible.

Seth’s had the odd tumbling block with his Malawi Cane Furniture business over the years, but that’s why he uses Berry & Donaldson. They’re the world’s leading global freight logistics company, and they take all the hassle out of getting your goodies shipped around the world.

Importing and exporting sorted, yo.

They won’t be able to restore that historic building, but they can do just about everything else.

[source:newsweek]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

