Horror as Collapse Wall Kills Couple While Sleeping (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Horror as Collapse Wall Kills Couple While Sleeping (Photos)

A couple who were killed after collapse wall befell them while they were fast asleep. According to a Facebook page, EYE Uganda, a perimeter wall collapsed on Monday night after a heavy downpour after in Namulanda Wakiso area of Uganda, and crushed the husband and wife to death while they were asleep. It was gathered […]

The post Horror as Collapse Wall Kills Couple While Sleeping (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

