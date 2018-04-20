Horror as Gunmen Cut Pregnant Woman’s Womb Open, Escape With Unborn Baby, Kill Pastor In Rivers — Nigeria Today

Horror as Gunmen Cut Pregnant Woman’s Womb Open, Escape With Unborn Baby, Kill Pastor In Rivers

A pregnant teenager’s womb was on Wednesday, ripped opened by unidentified people, who took the unborn baby away and also killed three others. According to a report by Vanguard, The killings have created panic and fear in Rumuoro village in Ogbakiri clan, Emohua Local Govern-ment Area of Rivers State. The victims, as gathered, include Pastor […]

The post Horror as Gunmen Cut Pregnant Woman’s Womb Open, Escape With Unborn Baby, Kill Pastor In Rivers appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

