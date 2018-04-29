‘Hospitalised’ Dino Melaye Reacts To Failed Attempt To Recall Him — Nigeria Today

‘Hospitalised’ Dino Melaye Reacts To Failed Attempt To Recall Him

A hospitalised Dino Melaye on Sunday took to his social media account to thank his constituents for rejecting attempts to recall him from Senate, saying evil will never triumph.

Melaye, the Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, also disclosed that “every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the process failed after the verified signatories to the petition for Melaye’s recall fell short of requirements.

Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 29, 2018

Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 29, 2018

Melaye, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit after a face-off with security agencies last week, thanked Nigerians, especially his constituents for standing by him.

Below is also a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Gideon Ayodele.

“The chain of events from last Monday to this day are enough for one to be grateful to God Almighty and all Kogi people both at home and in the Diaspora, including friends of Senator Dino Melaye outside the Confluence State and all over the world, for standing behind the Senator in this trying times. “Needless to say that all allegations against him by the Police are politically-motivated and the timing of his maltreatment and harassment was carefully planned to prevent him from mobilising support against the purported recall of his representation of Kogi West from the Senate, GOD manifested Himself by using the good people of Kogi West senatorial zone to stem the tide against him by making the cup to pass over the Senator even in his absence. “Despite his current travails, his inability to mobilise his constituents and also deploy agents to monitor the signature verification exercise, countless number of supporters volunteered to do it without minding the associated risks posed by the Kogi State Government. It is therefore important for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act truly independent by announcing a result that truly reflects the wishes of the majority electorate of Kogi West as demonstrated today. “No doubt, to recall a representative is guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the right of the electorate, what the good people of Kogi West and other lovers of democracy outside the state, who are praying for Senator Dino Melaye, have done is to stop an instigated and purported recall against him because it is undemocratic, self serving and beneficial to only a few. “It is pertinent to say here, that though the battle for the recall has been won and lost, the safety of Senator Dino Melaye in the hospital as heavily guarded by the Police since Tuesday is a cause for concern even as we decry the arrest, continued detention and trial of his brothers, aides, friends and lawyers on trumped-up charges by the police. “We appeal to all Nigerians of good conscience to continue to help us pray for the safety and immediate freedom of Senator Dino Melaye so that he can return to his family and duty post – responsive representation of his people in the Senate – because his victory over the purported recall today will certainly spite his traducers and they may devise new ways of rubbishing him for no just cause.”

