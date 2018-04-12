 Hospitals must support breastfeeding which saves lives - WHO, UNICEF - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Hospitals must support breastfeeding which saves lives – WHO, UNICEF – The Standard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


Hospitals must support breastfeeding which saves lives – WHO, UNICEF
Babies, even those who are premature, underweight or sickly, should be exclusively breastfed, from the maternity ward and ideally, for two years, the U.N. agencies said on Wednesday. Hospitals and health facilities must support mothers in breastfeeding
