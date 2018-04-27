 Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO – Reuters

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO
Reuters
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Barely 12 hours after being sworn in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went straight to NATO headquarters on Friday in what European allies saw as strong support for an institution that U.S. President Donald Trump once called

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.