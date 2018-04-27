House of Representatives Plenary Proceedings for Thursday April 26, 2018 - NTA News — Nigeria Today

House of Representatives Plenary Proceedings for Thursday April 26, 2018 – NTA News
House of Representatives Plenary Proceedings for Thursday April 26, 2018
Plenary proceedings of the House of Representatives for Thursday, April 26, 2018, The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara presiding. After leading the opening prayer, the Speaker went on to examine and approve plenary votes and proceedings for …
Reps divided over Buhari's $496m request
