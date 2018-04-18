 House of Reps Members Relocate, Shift Plenary to Senate Chamber in Solidariy — Nigeria Today
House of Reps Members Relocate, Shift Plenary to Senate Chamber in Solidariy

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The members of the House of Representatives have relocate to the Senate Chamber to hold plenary, in solidarity to the attack on NASS. details shortly..

