Housekeeper in court for allegedly burning 8-year-old girl’s buttocks — Nigeria Today

Housekeeper in court for allegedly burning 8-year-old girl’s buttocks
An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday slammed a N500,000 bail on a 37-year-old housekeeper, Fatimah Yakuba, who allegedly burnt an eight-year-old girl’s buttocks with a burning stove. The accused who resides at No.15, Ologolo St., Lekki in Lagos, had pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of grievous harm, preferred against her by the […]
