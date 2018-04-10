 Housekeeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Housekeeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A housekeeper, Benson Rosemary, who allegedly stole her employer’s 16,750 pounds, (N8. 5 million) was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Rosemary, 26, who resides with her employer at Taiwo Ishola St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court […]

The post Housekeeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.