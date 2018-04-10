Housekeeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750 — Nigeria Today

Housekeeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s £16,750
A housekeeper, Benson Rosemary, who allegedly stole her employer’s 16,750 pounds, (N8. 5 million) was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Rosemary, 26, who resides with her employer at Taiwo Ishola St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court […]
