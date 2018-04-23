Housemates laud BBNaija for making history with 170 million votes in 2018 — Nigeria Today

Housemates laud BBNaija for making history with 170 million votes in 2018
Some housemates in the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) TV reality show tagged “Double Wahala’’ late Sunday commended the organisers and viewers for making history as it recorded 170 million votes. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show recorded that huge number from fans across the world who voted […]
The post Housemates laud BBNaija for making history with 170 million votes in 2018 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
