Housewife seeks divorce over alleged abandonment by husband — Nigeria Today

Housewife seeks divorce over alleged abandonment by husband

A housewife, Zainab Sani, on Thursday approached a Sharia Court in Minna, for the dissolution of her marriage to Audu Doma, over alleged abandonment by her husband. She told the court that Doma abandoned her for seven years, without performing his duties as the head of the family. “My husband asked me to rent a […]

